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Home / Delhi / Gurugram traffic police issue over 13,000 challans in a week

Gurugram traffic police issue over 13,000 challans in a week

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:02 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram traffic police issued 13,195 challans and imposed fines of more than Rs 1.84 crore on traffic violators during the past week.

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The challans included 1,365 for wrong-side driving, 300 for road-marking violations, 764 for pillion riders without helmets, 528 for not wearing seat belts, 847 for driving or riding without helmets, 498 for drunken driving, 1,229 for wrongful parking, 89 for dangerous U-turns, 221 for triple riding, 30 for overspeeding, 56 for using mobile phones while driving, 48 for noise pollution violations and 1,584 for lane-changing violations, among other offences. A total fine of Rs 1,84,85,900 was imposed during the week.

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A senior traffic police officer said that under the ‘Challan Nahi Salam Milega’ campaign, awareness programmes were organised at 15 locations through the Safety Rath. More than 450 citizens and students were educated about traffic rules, Dial 112 and the Traffic Helpline Number 1095.

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During the programmes, participants were sensitised to key road-safety measures, including driving within designated lanes, avoiding wrong-side driving, adhering to prescribed speed limits, refraining from using mobile phones while driving, wearing helmets and not driving under the influence of alcohol.

“To curb accidents and maintain road discipline Gurugram traffic police have intensified monitoring on NH-48, Dwarka Expressway and Mumbai Expressway. Such campaign will be continuing,” said a senior traffic police officer.

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