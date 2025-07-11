Gurugram: Truck falls into ditch as road caves in

The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) caved in following rain and a truck, loaded with bottles of beer, fell into it on Wednesday night. The driver and his helper broke the front glass of the truck to save their lives.

The police immediately barricaded the place and diverted the traffic route. A crane was called since morning to pull the truck out of the ditch. DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan also reached the spot to take stock of the situation in the city.

According to truck driver Satpal, he had brought beer bottles from Dharuhera to deliver to a shop near Vatika Chowk in Gurugram. When he reached SPR, it was raining heavily. Due to waterlogging and traffic jams, his truck was diverted to the service road.

Another truck going ahead of him passed through here, but as soon as his truck started to move, the road suddenly caved in and the truck overturned and fell completely into the ditch. He, somehow, broke the glass and came out, added the driver.

According to the police, the work was done to lay a pipeline for water drainage.

After laying the water line here, only soil was put in and left, after which the soil caved in during the first monsoon rain.