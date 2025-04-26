Gurugram: ULB Minister Goel visits Bandhwari landfill, reviews process of legacy waste disposal

Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress of waste disposal process at the Bandhwari landfill site here. During a visit to the landfill site on Saturday, he asked officials of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), and two private agencies to accelerate the process of disposal of legacy waste accumulated at the landfill site over the past many years.

He said the number of machines used in the process should be increased to process at least 20,000 MT of waste every day. He directed officials to ensure the completion of the disposal of legacy waste within two months. At present, the process of disposal was going on at a very slow pace, just 10 per cent of the daily target, due to some technical issues.

Reiterating that the Haryana Government was committed to providing a clean environment, Vipul Goel asked the MCG officials to pull up their socks and monitor the process of waste disposal on a daily basis to meet the target.

Advertisement

“It is the need of the hour to clear the legacy waste and finish the hillocks of garbage developed on the landfill site so that it has no impact on the environment in and around the area, especially the Aravalli hills, forests and villages inhabited by human beings,” he added.

Later, the minister held a meeting with the MCG officials and the two private agencies in a nearby resort and discussed the ways and means to clear the legacy waste in a time-bound phase.

Advertisement

He pulled up the MCG officials for not effectively monitoring the waste disposal works carried out under the two private agencies hired by the civic body.

Anguished over the slow pace of waste disposal at Bandhwari landfill site, he asked Executive Engineer Nijesh Kumar to ensure that the legacy waste was disposed of within two months otherwise he would face departmental action.

Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg, Additional Commissioners Mahavir Prasad and YS Gupta, Joint Commissioner Sumit Kumar and senior officials of the Engineering Wing of the civic body were present during the meeting.