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Home / Delhi / Gurugram urban footprint expands by 64% in a decade, says GMDA

Gurugram urban footprint expands by 64% in a decade, says GMDA

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:42 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Gurugram’s built-up area has grown by nearly 64 per cent over the past decade, increasing from 102.50 sq km in 2015 to 168.20 sq km in 2025, according to a geospatial study conducted by the Geographic Information System (GIS) Division of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The study also projects sustained urban expansion along the city’s major development corridors until 2030.

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The assessment provides a scientific basis for planning roads, stormwater drainage, water supply, sewerage, public transport and intelligent traffic management systems in line with the city’s changing growth pattern and future infrastructure needs.

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GMDA Chief Executive Officer P C Meena said the findings reaffirm the importance of data-driven planning in a rapidly urbanising city. He said the study offers valuable spatial insights into Gurugram’s growth pattern and helps anticipate future infrastructure requirements. He added that GMDA remains committed to building a well-connected, sustainable and future-ready city through integrated planning and timely infrastructure investment.

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Senior Scientist and Head of GMDA’s GIS Section, Dr Sultan Singh, said the assessment used high-resolution satellite imagery, Geographic Information Systems, statistical analysis and machine-learning models to map urban growth and forecast future expansion. The study achieved an overall mapping accuracy of more than 92 per cent.

According to the study, Gurugram’s urban expansion has been concentrated mainly along key transport and development corridors, including Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road, NH-48, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, New Gurugram, Cyber City–Udyog Vihar and IMT Manesar. The study identified improved connectivity, economic activity and planned urban development as the main drivers of growth.

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Singh said geospatial technology has become an important planning tool for GMDA. It enables the scientific assessment of land-use patterns and infrastructure requirements, helping the Authority prioritise investments and strengthen long-term urban planning.

The study projects that urban expansion will continue along the identified growth corridors until 2030. It highlights the need for integrated land-use planning, sustainable infrastructure development, better transport connectivity, efficient water resource management and the protection of ecological spaces. Meena said the findings would serve as a key planning resource for GMDA as it shapes the next phase of Gurugram’s urban development.

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