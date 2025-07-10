Advertisement

Heavy rain on since Wednesday night led to severe waterlogging across Gurugram, causing major traffic jams on Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, and the Jaipur Expressway.

Commuters were stuck for nearly two hours in several areas. Water also entered homes in low-lying parts of the city.

Traffic police and civic teams have been deployed to clear water and ease congestion. Many officegoers are stranded, with hotels in Udyog Vihar reportedly sold out.

As many employees were struck in their offices, other were asked to work from home by the administration. Also intuitions were asked to remain close for the day in view of rains on Thursday.

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were also reported from several parts of the city, including Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, the Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, M B Road, M G Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk and National Highway 8.

According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), only one complaint of waterlogging was received at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The complaint, related to waterlogging at 4A Harish Chandra Mathur Lane, was marked as "work in progress".

Whereas, around 29 complaints of waterlogging were received at the PWD control room in the evening.

These complaints were from areas like New Friends Colony, the Jhilmil underpass, Loni Gol Chakkar, Durgapuri Chowk, the Wazirabad road and Yamuna Vihar and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, in its latest nowcast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for Delhi, which, according to the colour code, indicates the need to stay vigilant and take action.

Earlier in the day, there was no alert for the city but by afternoon, an "orange" alert was issued. In the latest weather update, the alert was further escalated to "red".

The IMD said moderate to intense rainfall, accompanied by a moderate thunderstorm and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). With PTI inputs