Gurugram waterlogging: Rao Inderjit blames Congress, party hits back citing his own tenure

Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday blamed construction carried out during the Congress regime for the severe waterlogging that has crippled the city this monsoon, drawing a sharp response from the Congress, which pointed out that Singh himself was the sitting MP from the constituency at the time.

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Singh said the crisis stemmed from unplanned construction over the city’s natural drainage network -- the traditional nullahs that once carried rainwater from the Aravalli hills to the Yamuna.

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“These old and traditional drains, which carried rainwater from the Aravallis to the Yamuna, were built over during the Congress regime. That is the reason the entire city is facing waterlogging today,” he said.

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Singh added existing administrative efforts to desilt and clear drains were only “band-aid” measures, arguing that water blocked at one point simply flooded another.

The minister said a permanent solution would require the constructing of large underground tunnels along the routes of the old natural drains, similar to metro tunnels, to carry stormwater out of the city. He said the government was working to arrange funds for the project but did not provide a timeline.

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Reacting to Singh’s remarks, senior Congress leader and former minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, who said Gurugram's waterlogging problem had “primarily started around 2016”.

Yadav said the BJP had been in power at the Centre and in Haryana for more than a decade, which, he argued, was enough time to deal with an annual crisis and find a lasting solution.

He also called it “ironic” that Singh was blaming the Congress government for the problem when he himself was the sitting Congress MP from Gurugram at the time.

“Gurugram was his own constituency then. He was very much a party to whatever decisions and development took place,” Yadav said.

The exchange comes amid mounting public anger over repeated flooding of key stretches across Gurugram during the monsoon. The Opposition has accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana of failing to fix the city's drainage network despite being in power for more than a decade.

Singh, however, maintained that the roots of the problem predate the current dispensation and that only a large-scale infrastructure overhaul, rather than annual desilting drives, could offer a lasting solution.

Questions are also being raised over the silence of local MLAs Rao Narbir Singh of Badshahpur and Mukesh Sharma of Gurugram amid the ongoing monsoon crisis. Rao Narbir had, at the start of his term, said Gurugram would no longer face flooding, a claim that stands in sharp contrast to his silence amid the current mayhem.