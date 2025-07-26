DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Gurugram’s garbage woes go viral, Army veteran’s sarcastic post sparks outrage

Gurugram’s garbage woes go viral, Army veteran’s sarcastic post sparks outrage

The post struck a chord with netizens, who responded with a mix of biting sarcasm and real frustration
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A video posted by retired army officer Yashpal Singh Mor has reignited public anger over Gurugram’s persistent waste management crisis
Advertisement

A video posted by retired army officer Yashpal Singh Mor has reignited public anger over Gurugram's persistent waste management crisis. The clip, now widely shared across platforms, shows a large garbage dump near a high-rise complex  with stray cows and dogs roaming freely around heaps of uncollected waste.

Advertisement

Accompanied by a sarcastic caption, Mor wrote: “The joy of living in the millennium city of Gurugram, Haryana. Most animal and garbage friendly city in India. Such scenes can be seen anywhere around the city, you don't have to come from very far to witness such an amazing place. Very well done to our civic agencies, no other city can boast such initiatives. Gurugram has set a new bench in urban planning and sustainability.”

">http://
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yashpal Singh Mor (@gen.yashmor)

Advertisement

The post struck a chord with netizens, who responded with a mix of biting sarcasm and real frustration. One user quipped, “Sir, this is called co-existence. Our cities provide so much fodder for these animals that they are never hungry. It's so humane and kind of us and our city planners.”

Advertisement

Another added, “Absolutely, sir! Gurugram is clearly pioneering a whole new model of 'open ecosystem sustainability'.”

Others didn’t hold back on expressing their disgust. “Every corner of the city is like this. It’s disgusting, pathetic, and I don’t have words to describe how inefficient the waste management system in Gurgaon is,” wrote one user. Another said, “Such a nice ecosystem.”

The viral video once again puts the spotlight on Gurgaon's crumbling civic infrastructure, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of municipal bodies in one of India's most modern cities — often touted as the ‘Millennium City’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts