Gurugram’s garbage woes go viral, Army veteran’s sarcastic post sparks outrage
A video posted by retired army officer Yashpal Singh Mor has reignited public anger over Gurugram's persistent waste management crisis. The clip, now widely shared across platforms, shows a large garbage dump near a high-rise complex with stray cows and dogs roaming freely around heaps of uncollected waste.
Accompanied by a sarcastic caption, Mor wrote: “The joy of living in the millennium city of Gurugram, Haryana. Most animal and garbage friendly city in India. Such scenes can be seen anywhere around the city, you don't have to come from very far to witness such an amazing place. Very well done to our civic agencies, no other city can boast such initiatives. Gurugram has set a new bench in urban planning and sustainability.”
The post struck a chord with netizens, who responded with a mix of biting sarcasm and real frustration. One user quipped, "Sir, this is called co-existence. Our cities provide so much fodder for these animals that they are never hungry. It's so humane and kind of us and our city planners."
Another added, “Absolutely, sir! Gurugram is clearly pioneering a whole new model of 'open ecosystem sustainability'.”
Others didn’t hold back on expressing their disgust. “Every corner of the city is like this. It’s disgusting, pathetic, and I don’t have words to describe how inefficient the waste management system in Gurgaon is,” wrote one user. Another said, “Such a nice ecosystem.”
The viral video once again puts the spotlight on Gurgaon's crumbling civic infrastructure, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of municipal bodies in one of India's most modern cities — often touted as the ‘Millennium City’.×
