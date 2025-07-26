Gurugram’s garbage woes go viral, Army veteran’s sarcastic post sparks outrage

The post struck a chord with netizens, who responded with a mix of biting sarcasm and real frustration. One user quipped, “Sir, this is called co-existence. Our cities provide so much fodder for these animals that they are never hungry. It's so humane and kind of us and our city planners.”

Another added, “Absolutely, sir! Gurugram is clearly pioneering a whole new model of 'open ecosystem sustainability'.”

Others didn’t hold back on expressing their disgust. “Every corner of the city is like this. It’s disgusting, pathetic, and I don’t have words to describe how inefficient the waste management system in Gurgaon is,” wrote one user. Another said, “Such a nice ecosystem.”

The viral video once again puts the spotlight on Gurgaon's crumbling civic infrastructure, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of municipal bodies in one of India's most modern cities — often touted as the ‘Millennium City’.