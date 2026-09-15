According to a report by industry body ASSOCHAM and Knight Frank Research, "Building Viksit Bharat: Real Estate as a Catalyst for Growth", Grade A properties account for 98 per cent of all the GCC office transactions across the NCR — the third-highest share among India's top eight metro markets, behind only Bengaluru and Hyderabad (99 per cent each).

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But the report's city-wise leasing data shows the NCR's actual share of India's GCC footprint has been volatile and largely flat: from 26 per cent of the region's overall office leasing in 2023, the NCR's GCC share fell to 19 per cent in 2024, recovered to 26 per cent in 2025, and slipped again to 21 per cent in the first half of 2026. By contrast, Bengaluru's GCC share climbed steadily over the same period, touching 60 per cent of the city's total office leasing in H1 2026, while Mumbai's share jumped sharply to 46 per cent.

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Nationally, the GCCs have emerged as the largest single source of office demand in India, according to the report. The GCC transactions rose from 20.8 million sq ft in 2023 to 32.6 million sq ft in 2025, with their share of total office transactions climbing from 25 per cent in 2022 to 43 per cent in H1 2026.

Gurugram accounts for 65 per cent of the NCR's total GCC footprint, part of Haryana's broader base of over 270 GCC units that includes global majors such as Google, American Express, Oracle, SAP, Mastercard and Dell, according to earlier state data.

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The findings arrive as Haryana works to reverse the slowdown, with the state's GCC Policy 2026 — launched by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on June 1 as part of a ₹5-lakh crore, 10-lakh-job industrial package — targeting over 100 new GCCs and 30,000 jobs, backed by capital subsidies of up to ₹25 crore and a dedicated Haryana GCC Mission.

The ASSOCHAM report also recommends a National GCC Development Framework, noting that while several states have introduced their own GCC policies, a common national direction could help align talent development, land use and urban infrastructure planning around the GCC-led employment growth — a coordination gap that could directly shape how effectively Gurugram is able to compete for the next wave of global capability centres.