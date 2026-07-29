Gurugram’s poster child for waterlogging Narsinghpur rises above decade-old tag

Narsinghpur, Gurugram’s poster child for waterlogging and flash floods for over a decade, stayed dry through Tuesday’s rain, even as Sheetla Mata Road emerged as the city’s new problem spot, according to officials.

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Key locations, including Narsinghpur, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), AIT Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Medanta Road, Tau Devi Lal Stadium and Dhanwapur remained free of major waterlogging on Tuesday, as rain lashed the city through the day. Gurugram tehsil recorded 35 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm, while Sohna received the highest at 86 mm, followed by Farukh Nagar at 56 mm and Wazirabad at 49 mm. Kadipur and Harsaru each logged 27 mm, Manesar 21 mm, and Badshahpur and Pataudi 8 mm each.

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Officials attributed Narsinghpur’s turnaround to a newly built 700-metre stormwater drain linked to the Leg-III Badshahpur Drain, which held up through Tuesday’s spell. With Narsinghpur off the list, GMDA’s count of vulnerable spots has fallen to six, Khandsa Chowk, Jwala Mill Road, Sector 28 near Chakkarpur, Laxman Vihar, Sheetla Mata Road and Krishna Chowk. Of these, Sheetla Mata Road has emerged as the most concerning, with officials pointing to sewage from Rajiv Nagar overflowing into the stormwater drain as the key trigger.

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GMDA and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram are set to hold a joint meeting on Wednesday to work out a fix for the remaining hotspots, with officials hopeful the issue will be resolved within this monsoon season itself.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said the number of vulnerable spots had come down from around 90 to seven, and had now dropped further to six with Narsinghpur’s resolution. Officials said Gurugram had remained largely flash-flood free this monsoon, including through Tuesday’s spell, with water draining out within two hours at most locations. There were no major road closures, infrastructure damage or casualties reported during the day’s rain.