Gym owner shot dead in East Delhi

New Delhi, December 31

A 40-year-old gym owner was shot dead allegedly by two-three unidentified men in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Agrawal.

According to police, around 8 pm on Friday, Agrawal was sitting in his office when two to three men entered the gym and allegedly fired four rounds at him following which the victim died on the spot as one of the bullets hit him in his head.

The police have also recovered CCTV footage of the incident. In the video, the accused with their faces covered can be seen entering and leaving the gym and one of them can also seen waving his weapon. “The police teams are probing the incident from all angles,” said the official. — IANS