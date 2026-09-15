A gym trainer was shot dead in broad daylight in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar on Monday morning after two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly called him out of a gym and opened fire near Hansa Chowk, the police said.

The victim, identified as Vijay Kumar, was at ‘The Perfect Gym’ when the two assailants allegedly called him outside and fired multiple rounds at him.

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The police said around 15 to 20 rounds were fired during the incident. As many as eight empty cartridges and a live cartridge were recovered from the spot.

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The incident took place around 10.30 am in the Fatehpur Beri police station area. Vijay sustained multiple bullet injuries and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said several teams had been formed to identify and apprehend the attackers. Raids were being conducted at different locations.

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While initial investigation suggests a possible personal enmity, police officials are also probing a possible gang rivalry. Investigators are examining whether the killing is linked to a long-standing feud between two families in Aya Nagar. Police sources said three people have so far been killed in the rivalry.

According to Vijay’s uncle Devender, the assailants appeared to know that he was inside the gym. He alleged that they called Vijay outside before shooting him, possibly to prevent the incident from being captured by CCTV cameras installed inside the gym.

Devender said Vijay worked as a gym trainer and had lost both his parents. He suffered two bullet injuries to his head and was also shot in other parts of the body. The family, however, denied that Vijay had any personal dispute with anyone.

Vijay’s wife Ritu said he would wake up at around 4.45 am every day and leave for the gym around 5 am. She said she had advised him to stay away from the two families involved in the long-standing rivalry in the village.

The latest firing comes amid heightened police scrutiny of a series of violent incidents in Aya Nagar, including the recent killing of 55-year-old dairy businessman Ratan Lohia.

Lohia was shot dead near his house in Aya Nagar earlier this year in what police sources had described as a carefully planned attack. More than 60 rounds were allegedly fired at him after the assailants conducted reconnaissance for several hours.

Investigators had been probing multiple angles, including a possible contract killing, and examining allegations by family members that the murder was linked to an earlier killing in the area.

In Lohia’s murder, family members had alleged that the killing was carried out by Rambir Lohia and his relatives to avenge the death of Rambir’s son Arun (24), who was shot dead near the Chattarpur Metro station earlier this year.

Police sources had also suspected the involvement of gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya in the Lohia murder and were investigating whether the attack was carried out by shooters based in Haryana. The accused were also suspected to have travelled from Faridabad and abandoned their vehicle there.

The police have not officially established any connection between Lohia’s murder and Monday’s shooting of Vijay Kumar.