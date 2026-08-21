H1N1 alert in Delhi: Understanding swine flu symptoms and preventive measures this season

Delhi-NCR and several other parts of the country are witnessing a rise in H1N1 (swine flu) cases and other respiratory infections amid humid and variable weather conditions, according to health experts.

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Experts said monsoon conditions often lead to an increase in seasonal infections, including influenza, while cautioning vulnerable groups to take preventive measures.

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Professor of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, Dr Neeraj Nischal, said common cold, influenza and other viral fevers causing respiratory symptoms are frequently seen during this season.

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"During this season, we typically see conditions like the common cold and influenza, which is commonly referred to as swine flu. Apart from that, various other viral fevers can cause respiratory symptoms, which are commonly seen during this time. The symptoms are quite similar, such as a cold, runny nose or cough. Additionally, fever and intense body aches or fatigue are common symptoms," he said.

On influenza, Nischal said the risk of complications is higher among vulnerable groups, including the elderly, people with comorbidities and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as COPD or asthma.

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"Therefore, caution is advised. Vaccines are available to prevent influenza. While viral infections typically require only symptomatic treatment, there are others, such as waterborne diseases like typhoid, that are bacterial infections requiring diagnosis and specific antibiotics for recovery. Malaria, for instance, is caused by a parasite and requires specific medical treatment. It is crucial to distinguish between conditions requiring specific medication and those needing only symptomatic treatment," he said.

Dr Manohar K N, Lead Consultant, Internal Medicine and Diabetology at SPARSH Hospital, Hennur Road, Bengaluru, said his hospital has also seen an increase in seasonal H1N1 cases.

"H1N1 (swine flu) has shown an increase in seasonal cases due to humid and variable weather conditions. In our OPDs, around five to six patients per day are reporting flu-related symptoms such as sudden high fever, coughing and body pains. Out of the daily reported cases, around two to three patients are admitted to our IPD department," he said.

He added that admissions are generally required for vulnerable patients, including young children, elderly people and those with other health conditions who develop severe breathing difficulties due to respiratory infections.

"Milder cases are still treated on an outpatient basis with symptomatic medicines and a recommendation for self-isolation at home. In order to prevent further spread of the disease in the city, the general public is advised to maintain basic respiratory hygiene, use well-fitted masks in crowded places, refrain from self-medicating and visit a doctor when they develop flu symptoms. High-risk groups can take vaccines as a preventive measure," Dr Manohar said.

Dr Harpreet Kaur, Medical Superintendent and Head of Lab Services, Blood Centre, Transfusion Medicine, Blood Banking, Haematology and Cytopathology at Aakash Healthcare, said there has been a rise in both dengue and H1N1 cases in Delhi.

"Yes, there has been a definite spike in dengue and H1N1 cases across Delhi. At our hospital, we reported dengue and H1N1 cases in July. In August, H1N1 cases increased significantly," she said.

"This seasonal rise is not unexpected. Stagnant water creates favourable conditions for mosquito breeding, while damp and humid weather can facilitate the spread of respiratory infections, particularly indoors and in crowded settings. What varies from year to year is how prepared we are to respond," Kaur added.

Dr Sunil Rana, Associate Director and Head of Internal Medicine (Unit III) at Asian Hospital, said the hospital is also witnessing cases of dengue, swine flu and H3N2, a variant of influenza A.

"We are witnessing dengue, swine flu and H3N2 cases in our OPD, with varied symptoms ranging from normal cough and throat pain to severe pneumonia. However, due to increased awareness among people, they are coming to hospitals much earlier for treatment," he said.

Dr Rana said awareness campaigns have led to a change in the way people respond to seasonal illnesses, with more patients seeking timely testing and treatment.

"In the past, monsoon illnesses often got brushed aside as 'just seasonal fever' until they turned serious. That mindset is shifting. More patients are walking in within a day or two of symptoms starting, asking to get tested rather than waiting to see if it passes on its own. That's a meaningful change, and I credit a lot of it to the sustained awareness campaigns and fogging drives happening across the city," he said.