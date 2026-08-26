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Home / Delhi / H1N1 cases in Delhi surge past 2,300

H1N1 cases in Delhi surge past 2,300

CM Rekha calls emergency review meet, Health Minister checks preparedness

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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To prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, a drone sprays insecticide at Naini Lake in Model Town, New Delhi, on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Delhi has reported 2,308 H1N1 cases so far, along with around 650 other flu cases, taking the total number of influenza infections to nearly 3,000. With cases rising, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called an emergency review meeting on the H1N1 situation.

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The move comes after Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh earlier in the day reviewed the city’s preparedness with senior officials from the Health Department, Municipal Corporation, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board. Singh said the situation was under control and there was no need for panic.

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He said hospitals had adequate beds, doctors, staff and medicines. He also warned that action would be taken against any hospital if a complaint was received about a patient being denied a bed. According to him, there have been no H1N1 deaths in Delhi so far, while no patient is currently on a ventilator or in an ICU.

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The rise has been recorded over the past few weeks. Delhi had reported around 1,386 H1N1 cases by August 6. On August 20 alone, 159 new influenza cases were detected, including 114 H1N1 cases. Most patients admitted to hospitals have recovered after treatment and have been discharged.

Major government hospitals, including Safdarjung and RML, have arrangements for treating and monitoring patients with H1N1 and flu-like symptoms. Union Health Minister JP Nadda had also reviewed Delhi’s H1N1 situation and hospital preparedness on August 21.

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The rise is also being watched across the NCR. Noida has reported 120 cases, including 106 new patients identified by the Health Department on Tuesday. Ghaziabad has reported nine cases, while Faridabad has recorded four. No H1N1 case has been reported in Sonipat so far.

Delhi is also monitoring dengue, with around 2,200 cases reported, according to Singh.

The Health Department has advised people to wear masks in crowded places, maintain a distance of two metres and follow respiratory hygiene. Those with fever, cough or sneezing have been advised to avoid public places and seek medical advice.

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