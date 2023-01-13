‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ drive in Delhi soon: Cong

PTI

New Delhi, January 12

‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign, an extension of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, will reach out to people at block and district levels in the national capital, Congress leaders said here on Thursday.

“Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan is the next step after the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the purpose of these campaigns is to end hatred among people across the country. We got a lot of support from people of Delhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra and hope to receive the same response for this campaign as well,” former Congress MLA Anil Bhardwaj said.

The Congress will start ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign on January 26 in order to spread the message of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. Former Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha, who will head the campaign in Delhi, said that the party will reach out to people at block and district levels first.