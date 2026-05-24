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Home / Delhi / Habitual criminal held for Rs 1-crore burglary in south Delhi

Habitual criminal held for Rs 1-crore burglary in south Delhi

The teams scanned more than 250 CCTV cameras and tracked the accused's movement across nearly 10 kms before arresting

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:21 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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A habitual offender has been arrested for carrying out a Rs 1 crore burglary at a house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Sunday.

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Stolen jewellery, luxury watches and cash were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Rajasthan native Sanwara Gujjar alias Sunil (28), who was residing in Madanpur Khadar, they said.

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According to police, a complaint regarding a burglary at a house in Pamposh Enclave was received on May 20, at Greater Kailash police station. The complainant stated that the house was locked during the day and upon returning at night, the locks were found broken.

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"Gold, diamond and silver jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore along with Rs 6.5 lakh cash were found missing," he said.

An e-FIR was registered and investigation was taken up. The teams scanned more than 250 CCTV cameras and tracked the accused's movement across nearly 10 kilometres before apprehending him during a raid on May 22.

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During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and led police to the stolen items, the officer said.

The recovered valuables include a diamond watch worth Rs 12 lakh, a Tag Heuer watch worth Rs 3 lakh, a diamond solitaire ring, earrings and a bracelet, besides Rs 3.57 lakh cash.

Police said the accused used to conduct recce of residential colonies during daytime and target locked houses before changing hideouts to evade arrest.

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