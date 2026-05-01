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Home / Delhi / Hailstorm, rain bring relief from heatwave in Capital

Hailstorm, rain bring relief from heatwave in Capital

AQI improves, cloudy weather forecast for next 2 days

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Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:54 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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Dark clouds hover over New Delhi on Thursday. MUKESH AGGARWAl
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Capital witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday afternoon as a hailstorm accompanied by rain swept across large parts of the city, bringing much-needed relief from prevailing heatwave conditions.

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Dark clouds gathered over the Capital around 3.30 pm, followed by intense spells of rain and hail in several areas. The showers led to a noticeable drop in temperature, cooling the air and providing respite to residents after days of soaring heat.

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Despite the relief, the maximum temperature remained high, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 39.9°C—slightly higher than the previous day. The minimum temperature stood at 25.4°C. Other stations also reported similar conditions, with Palam recording a maximum of 39.5°C, while Lodhi Road and Ridge stations recorded 38.8°C and 39°C, respectively.

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Weather officials said the rain helped improve air quality, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 148 in the ‘moderate’ category by the Central Pollution Control Board at 4 pm.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy skies for the next two days, with maximum temperatures likely to hover between 39 and 42°C. From May 3 onwards, conditions are expected to turn generally cloudy, with the possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

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Stronger weather activity is likely between May 4 and 5, when light rain with gusty winds reaching 25–35 kmph, and gusts up to 45 kmph, may occur, potentially bringing further relief from the heat.

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