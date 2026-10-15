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Home / Delhi / Half Marathon: Delhi Metro services on four lines to start at 3.30 am on Oct 18

Half Marathon: Delhi Metro services on four lines to start at 3.30 am on Oct 18

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start services at 3.30 am on four lines on October 18 to facilitate participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Early services will be available on the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines, with trains departing from their respective terminal stations. The move aims to help runners reach the venue in time for the event.

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Trains on these lines will operate at a frequency of 15 minutes between 3.30 am and 4.15 am. From 4.15 am to 6 am, the frequency will be 20 minutes. Regular Sunday timetables will apply on all lines from 6 am until the close of revenue services. Metro services on all other lines will begin according to their regular Sunday schedules.

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The marathon organisers will deploy volunteers at select metro stations, including JLN Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath and Jangpura, to guide participants.

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