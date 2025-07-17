DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / 'Hands up in the air': Delhi court punishes 4 accused for contempt

'Hands up in the air': Delhi court punishes 4 accused for contempt

The court was hearing a 2018 complaint case, which was at the stage of pre-charge evidence
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:24 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

A Delhi court directed four accused persons to stand in the court with their hands raised in the air for the entire day after finding them guilty of contempt of court.

Advertisement

Judicial Magistrate Saurabh Goyal was hearing a 2018 complaint case, which was at the stage of pre-charge evidence.

In an order dated July 15, he said, “Despite waiting and calling the matter twice from 10 AM till 11:40 AM, the bail bonds were not furnished by the accused persons. For wasting the time of the court, which is in contempt of the order duly promulgated on the last date of hearing, the accused persons are hereby held guilty for contempt of court proceedings and are convicted for the offence under Section 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding) of the IPC.”

Advertisement

“They are directed to stand in the court till the rising of this court with their hands straight in the air,” the magistrate added.

The court posted the matter for further proceedings on August 11.

Advertisement

The accused persons, according to the order, are Kuldeep, Rakesh, Upasana and Anand, while two other accused have passed away.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts