'Hardest decision of my life': 'National crush' Major Rishabh Sambyal leaves Army after 12 years

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who briefly became known as the “national crush” on social media while serving as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu, has left the Indian Army after 12 years of service, citing family commitments.

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Sambyal, whose photographs and videos alongside the President drew wide attention on social media, said the decision to take premature retirement was among the most difficult decisions of his life. He said he had spent four months thinking about it before announcing his decision.

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“This is the hardest decision of my life. I have to take care of some family commitments. I never thought that I would have to take this call. It was painful. It took me a lot of time to finally announce my decision,” Sambyal said.

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His journey to Rashtrapati Bhavan began at Sainik School Kapurthala in Punjab. He later prepared for and cleared the UPSC conducted National Defence Academy examination in 2013 before going through the Services Selection Board process and joining the 133rd NDA Course.

He spent three years at the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune and another year at the Indian Military Academy before receiving his commission as an Army officer.

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A resident of Jammu, Sambyal comes from a Dogra Rajput family with a long military tradition. He is from the Samba region, where people have served and displayed their military valour in several wars.

Sambyal first came into wider public attention in 2021, when he led the Jat Regiment contingent at the Republic Day parade. The contingent under his command won the Best Marching Contingent Trophy, while his photographs from the parade were widely shared on social media.

He subsequently chose to join the Special Forces. After completing the difficult selection process, he was selected for 4 Para Special Forces, also known as the Dagger Regiment. During this period, he earned the Balidan Badge, associated with officers who complete the demanding Special Forces training and selection process.

The next major turn in his career came during 2024-25, when he was selected as the President's ADC. The assignment involved accompanying President Murmu during official programmes and visits, besides responsibilities related to protocol, coordination and other sensitive duties.

It was in this role that Sambyal became particularly recognisable outside military circles. His photographs and videos with President Murmu were widely circulated on social media. A photograph showing him holding an umbrella over the President during rain became particularly popular. A video of him offering a handkerchief during an emotional moment also drew attention.

After being relieved of his ADC responsibilities, Sambyal visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 21, 2026, and met President Murmu. The official digital photo library of Rashtrapati Bhavan records him as a former ADC and retired officer.

After the meeting, Sambyal shared videos and posts expressing his gratitude towards the President. He said the guidance and blessings he had received from her were extremely important to him.

His decision to leave the Army has also raised questions about his plans for the future. Sambyal said he had already started working on his next phase after taking the decision.

“I am building a model, a part of it is to inspire young minds. I will work for the growth of the country and we will grow with that. I am working on it,” said Sambyal.

The decision is a significant change for an officer who has said that wearing the Army uniform was his childhood dream and that he had never imagined having to take it off. He said personal and family circumstances had ultimately led him to reconsider the course of his career.

Sambyal has said his family supported the decision and that he remains satisfied with what he achieved during his years in uniform. He now plans to work on a model that he says will, in part, focus on inspiring young minds and contributing to the country's growth.