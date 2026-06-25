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Home / Delhi / Haryana CEO inspects polling booths, stresses voter inclusion

Haryana CEO inspects polling booths, stresses voter inclusion

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:05 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A Sreenivas reviews the progress of electoral rolls in Gurugram on Wednesday.
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Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A Sreenivas on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Gurugram and directed officials to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the voter list through a transparent, efficient and citizen-friendly process.

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Accompanied by Badshahpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Sanjiv Singla, the CEO inspected several polling stations across the city. These included Booth No 154 in Heritage City, Booth No 130 at the National Media Centre, Booth No 348 in DLF Magnolias and Camellias in Sector 42, and Booth No 378 at Government Primary School (GPS C2) in Sushant Lok-I.

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During the inspection, Sreenivas examined Booth Level Officer (BLO) registers and reviewed the status of the revision work being carried out at the polling stations. He interacted with BLOs and field staff, checked record maintenance practices and issued directions for the timely completion of the electoral roll revision exercise.

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Officials also discussed operational challenges being faced during the exercise. At the DLF Magnolias and Camellias polling station, the BLO informed the CEO that a large number of electors were away on holiday, making it difficult to distribute revision forms and collect voter-related information.

Addressing the issue, the CEO said electors who are temporarily away from their place of residence can submit their details through the Election Commission’s online facility. He clarified that officials can physically verify their information after they return, ensuring that eligible voters are not excluded from the revision process because of their temporary absence.

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Emphasising the importance of accurate and updated electoral records, Sreenivas said the revision exercise should remain citizen-centric and aim to facilitate greater voter participation. He urged field officials to maintain transparency, efficiency and accuracy while carrying out the enrolment and verification process.

The Special Intensive Revision exercise is being conducted across Haryana to update electoral rolls ahead of future elections and to ensure that voter databases remain accurate, reliable and inclusive.

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