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Home / Delhi / Haryana CM Saini launches 10-day drive to clear 21 garbage hotspots in Gurugram

Haryana CM Saini launches 10-day drive to clear 21 garbage hotspots in Gurugram

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:17 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday launched the “GVP Mukt Abhiyan”, a 10-day cleanliness drive aimed at clearing 21 garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) across Gurugram. The campaign, launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, is being undertaken by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

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Part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2026” initiative under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the drive will run from October 2 to 11 under the slogan, “10 Din, 21 Kachra Bindu, Ek Gurugram”. To mark the launch, Saini inspected a GVP-free site developed by the MCG on Mehrauli Road near the DHBVN colony.

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Addressing residents, the Chief Minister said the government could provide infrastructure, facilities and modern technology, but citizens must take responsibility for segregating waste generated in homes and institutions.

He described government systems, modern technology and public participation as the three pillars of the cleanliness campaign and said the objective was to transform it into a mass movement.

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Saini urged residents not to dump garbage in the open, to segregate wet and dry waste at source, and to hand it over only to authorised collection vehicles. He said the initiative was intended not only to clear existing garbage hotspots but also to prevent waste from accumulating again at the identified locations.

The MCG has appealed to resident welfare associations (RWAs), shopkeepers, schools, youth groups and local residents to participate in the campaign and contribute shramdaan in their respective areas. The civic body's message is to transform every “kachra bindu” into a “sundar bindu”.

Street-play artistes performed at the launch event to spread awareness about cleanliness and waste segregation. The Chief Minister and others present also took a cleanliness pledge.

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