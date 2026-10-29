Haryana Congress promises lakhs of people at Ramlila Maidan November 1 INDIA bloc rally

With the Congress preparing to take its “vote chori” campaign to Delhi on November 1, the party’s Haryana unit has promised to bring lakhs of people to Ramlila Maidan, accusing the BJP of stealing the people’s mandate in the state and using the Election Commission to secure power.

At a meeting of Haryana Congress leaders at the official residence of MP Deepender Hooda in Delhi on Wednesday, the party reviewed preparations for the Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao mega-rally and assigned responsibilities to MPs, MLAs and senior leaders to mobilise workers and supporters.

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Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Hooda, AICC in-charge Sanjay Dutt, state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh and Deepender Hooda held discussions with state leaders. The meeting was attended by almost all Congress MPs and MLAs from Haryana, besides former legislators, former state party presidents, district Congress committee chiefs and office-bearers of party wings.

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Bhupinder Hooda said lakhs of people from Haryana would reach the national capital for the rally, which he said would carry the state’s voice across the country.

“The current BJP government is corrupt, formed through dishonest means; it must go, and a government that serves the public interest must be brought to power,” he said.

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Hooda questioned the changes in Haryana’s voting percentages after the Election Commission had announced the figures, asking why the discrepancy had not been explained. He said the demand for ballot-paper voting was growing; he accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions.

Sanjay Dutt alleged that Haryana had been the biggest victim of “vote theft” and accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission to steal the people’s mandate. He said the party expected Haryana to once again lead in turnout at the November 1 rally.

Dutt also questioned the BJP’s claim to be defending democracy while opposing a return to ballot paper. He alleged that the use of electronic voting machines helped the BJP manipulate elections, a charge the party has repeatedly denied.

Rao Narendra Singh said Haryana would exceed the turnout targets set for the rally. He alleged that lakhs of voters had been arbitrarily removed from electoral rolls, warning that the loss of voting rights would affect farmers, the poor, students and other sections of society.

Deepender Hooda alleged that the BJP was trying to obstruct the rally but said the mobilisation from Haryana would overcome any such efforts. He claimed the BJP had come to power in Haryana through electoral manipulation, misuse of the Election Commission and black money, and said its victory margin was only about half a percentage point of the total votes.

Hooda also cited the reported dissent of two Election Commissioners on decisions taken by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that unilateral decision-making had undermined the fairness and transparency of the electoral process. He said the dissent had come amid concerns raised by Rahul Gandhi over alleged irregularities in Haryana’s elections.

The Congress has made alleged electoral malpractice and the revision of voter lists central to its campaign ahead of the November 1 rally. The party says the gathering will be part of its wider effort to defend democratic rights and the Constitution.

Deepender Hooda said Haryana’s contingent must be the largest at Ramlila Maidan when Rahul Gandhi addresses the rally, calling it a milestone in the Opposition’s campaign to hold the Election Commission accountable.