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Home / Delhi / Haryana man nabbed for circulating AI video targeting Delhi ACP Bhagat

Haryana man nabbed for circulating AI video targeting Delhi ACP Bhagat

Cops recover mobile phone, find account linked to fake reel

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Accused Nadeem Ahmed Ameen
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A Haryana-based man claiming to be an independent journalist was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly circulating an AI-generated video falsely portraying ACP Vivek Bhagat allegedly harassing a woman during a protest, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Nadeem Ahmed Ameen (24), son of a retired Urdu lecturer and a resident of Palwal, Haryana.

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Addressing a press conference, Additional DCP-I (New Delhi) Manjeet Sheoran said the case stemmed from a video being circulated on social media platforms in which Vivek Bhagat, ACP, Delhi Police was falsely portrayed.

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Sheoran said the video was presented as genuine CCTV footage showing a person dressed as a police officer allegedly engaging in an inappropriate conduct with a woman. The photograph, name and designation of ACP Vivek Bhagat were prominently displayed alongside the purported CCTV footage, falsely suggesting that the incident involved the said officer.

Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at the Cyber police station, New Delhi District, and an investigation was initiated.

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During investigation, the user of an Instagram account, “@news_aaina0776”, was identified as Nadeem Ahmed. He works as an independent journalist and runs an Instagram news handle named “News Aina Today”.

He was apprehended from the Mewat region on Monday, and a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. On examination, the Instagram account “@news_aaina0776”, through which the incriminating reel had been circulated, was found logged in on the device. Content and photographs linked to the fabricated reel were also found in the phone’s gallery, Sheoran said.

According to the officer, Ahmed is an independent journalist. His father is a retired government Urdu lecturer, and he is the sixth of seven brothers. He is a Class X dropout and runs an Instagram news handle “News Aina Today”, which was created in April 2026, and has around 24,000 subscribers.

The officer said the investigation was underway to ascertain his source of funding and verify whether any larger pre-planned conspiracy had been hatched to spread instigation and create an anarchy during the protest.

Other accounts allegedly involved in creating a false narrative to tarnish the image of the Delhi Police and spread disaffection and dissatisfaction against the government are also being identified, the officer said.

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