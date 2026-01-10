Haryana Police to intensify enforcement for Aravalli conservation, says ADGP

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Navdeep Singh Virk of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has announced that the Bureau will play a crucial role in safeguarding the Aravalli range. Virk made this statement while chairing a review meeting at the Enforcement Bureau office in Gurugram on Friday.

Virk issued directions to investigation officers from all 11 police stations in the Gurugram range, stressing the need for intensive enforcement drives in districts within the Aravalli zone, including Gurugram, Narnaul, Rewari, Faridabad, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, and Bhiwani. He highlighted the importance of educating the public on the vital role of the Aravallis in sustaining Haryana’s environment.

To ensure effective control over mining activities, Virk instructed the Bureau’s officers and staff to send source reports to the concerned departments, local Superintendents of Police, and the ADGP at the Enforcement Bureau Headquarters. Based on these reports, prompt action will be taken against individuals and groups involved in illegal activities such as illegal colonies, illicit liquor trade, illegal mining, electricity theft, and water theft. These reports will be shared with relevant officers to aid in swift action.

During the meeting, Virk stressed that the sale of illicit liquor in the National Capital Region (NCR) would not be tolerated. He instructed that surveillance systems be bolstered to combat the illegal liquor trade, emphasising the need to protect lives, property, and state revenue.

In a report on the Bureau’s initiatives to protect the Aravallis, ADGP Virk said in 2025, the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau checked 4,539 sites in the Gurugram region to curb illegal mineral extraction. As a result, 1,358 vehicles were impounded, 536 cases were registered, 626 individuals were arrested, and 507 cases were disposed of. Penalties amounting to Rs 10,02,95,320 were imposed, with Rs 4,85,95,230 recovered.

Reviewing the performance of investigation officers across the 11 police stations in the Gurugram range, Virk noted that the Bureau’s enforcement machinery would be further strengthened. Transfers will be based on performance reviews, with additional manpower allocated where necessary and reduced where investigative workloads are lighter.

“Considering the evolving nature of crime due to climate change, depletion of natural resources and cyber threats, the Bureau will play a key role in emergency services as well,” Virk stated. He added as part of enhancing the Bureau’s organisational structure, anti-riot equipment and related resources would be provided. Virk also announced plans to organise training camps for the Bureau’s investigation officers.