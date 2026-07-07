Haryana rice exporters seek 1-year relief from stricter NCR emission norms

Rice exporters, millers and industrialists on Monday raised their concerns over the revised particulate matter (PM) emission norms before the Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

Advertisement

The industry representatives met Khattar at the PWD Rest House in wake of the decision of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to tighten PM emission norms for industries operating in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Advertisement

Under the revised guidelines, the permissible PM emission limit for biomass fuel-based boilers has been reduced from 80 mg/Nm³ to 50 mg/Nm³.

Advertisement

Representatives of different associations opposed the move, arguing that the stricter norms would impose a significant financial burden on industries already grappling with economic challenges. They sought a one-year deferment of the revised standards.

They also proposed that if the 50 mg/Nm³ limit is enforced, it should be treated as an annual average, while the maximum permissible limit should remain 80 mg/Nm³.

Advertisement

The rice exporters said that the Union Minister has assured that their concerns would be taken up with the concerned authorities.

Another key demand was the removal of the mandatory third-party emission verification for industries already complying with the norms through real-time online monitoring systems.

“We have requested a one-year deferment and the Union Minister has assured us,” said Sushil Jain, president of the Haryana Rice Exporters Association (HREA).

He further informed that the association had also urged the Minister to retain Karnal under Category-III of the NCR, citing its distance of more than 100 km from Delhi and seeking regulatory relaxation.

Jain also highlighted shortcomings in the industrial regularisation scheme introduced last year, and said that the requirement of at least 50 industries within a 10-acre area was impractical.

“We demanded provisions allowing individual industrial units to benefit from the scheme,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Gupta, president Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association, raised the issue of shortage of storage space at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Karnal.

He said rice millers were unable to deliver custom-milled rice due to space constraints caused by large wheat stocks and the allocation of CMR delivery from other districts to the Karnal godown.