'Has hoisting National Flag become violation?': Dipke after CJP leaders detained at Jantar Mantar

The dispute over Jantar Mantar’s status as a protest venue escalated on Tuesday after three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders were detained for allegedly crossing barricades and entering the premises with the National Flag, prompting the group to vow that it would continue attempting to protest there.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned whether the Tricolour itself had become a reason for police action, after Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were detained following their entry into the site, which Delhi Police recently removed from its list of 'designated protest venues'.

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“Has hoisting the National Flag become a violation of the law?” Dipke asked while accusing the government of treating public spaces as private property. He said the CJP would continue to hoist the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigned.

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The immediate issue, however, was not simply the flag but the protesters’ alleged entry into a site no longer designated for protests. A video posted by Ranka showed protesters climbing over barricades and entering the Jantar Mantar premises before security personnel arrived and took them into custody.

Dipke also raised a separate question over the treatment of those detained, urging Delhi Police to allow them to consult lawyers. He alleged that when he was detained earlier, he was kept for 24 hours without being allowed to speak to a lawyer.

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His claim could not be independently established from the material available.

The confrontation marks a shift in the CJP’s campaign from seeking permission to protest at Jantar Mantar to physically challenging the restrictions around the site. The group had earlier demanded that Delhi Police allot it a date and time for a peaceful protest, amid the removal of Jantar Mantar from the designated protest venues list.

Dipke said the campaign would not be confined to the location, declaring: “The whole country will become Jantar Mantar.”

For Delhi, the immediate concern is whether repeated attempts to enter a no-longer-designated protest site will produce further confrontations between protesters and police, particularly if the CJP continues to reject the restriction. The episode also places renewed focus on how Delhi’s designated protest spaces are being administered and how access to public spaces is balanced against policing and law-and-order requirements.