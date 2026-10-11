‘Has the goonj of 11 female students not reached you?’ Bansuri Swaraj asks Rahul Gandhi over JNU row

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over sexual harassment allegations against party MP Bimol Akoijam, asking whether the voices of 11 female students had reached him and demanding disciplinary action against the MP.

Addressing a press conference, Swaraj said 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against Akoijam, the Lok Sabha MP from Manipur, in May 2026. She said Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had constituted an Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act and, according to media reports, removed him from his university position on October 9.

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“Have the goonj of these 11 female students not reached your ears?” Swaraj asked Rahul Gandhi, questioning the Congress leadership’s silence over the allegations.

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She alleged that the complaints included sexually inappropriate questions during assessments, unwelcome physical contact, late-night academic assessments at the MP’s residence and sexually explicit conduct in the classroom.

Targeting the Congress leadership, Swaraj said, “For the Congress, feminism begins as a hashtag and ends at the threshold of accountability.”

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She questioned whether the party had sought an explanation from Akoijam, issued him a show-cause notice or initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.

“‘Smash the Patriarchy’ is not mere political rhetoric. Take action against your own MP, Bimol Akoijam,” she said, challenging Rahul Gandhi to stand with the complainants and suspend the MP from the party.

Swaraj also accused the Congress of hypocrisy over its stance on women’s rights, contrasting its response to the allegations with the BJP-led government’s initiatives to increase women’s political representation.

“Rahul Gandhi, this nation calls you out for your selective outrage,” she said.

Responding to a question about women police personnel during recent protests, Swaraj alleged that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had behaved inappropriately towards policewomen. Referring to a video, she alleged that Priyanka had deliberately elbowed a woman police officer in the chest.

Swaraj said the incident further exposed what she described as the Congress’ selective approach to feminism and women’s safety.