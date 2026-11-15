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Home / Delhi / 'Has time for Soros’ associates, not Bhagwan Birsa Munda's tribute': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi, calls Congress ‘anti-tribal’

'Has time for Soros’ associates, not Bhagwan Birsa Munda's tribute': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi, calls Congress ‘anti-tribal’

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Rahul Gandhi not only boycotted the event organised on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas but also directed senior Congress leaders to stay away

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:34 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tributes at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Sunday. Image: PIB/ANI photo
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The BJP on Sunday slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his absence from a parliamentary event commemorating the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, accusing the Congress leadership of harbouring hostility towards tribal and forest-dwelling communities.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Rahul Gandhi not only boycotted the event organised on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas but also directed senior Congress leaders to stay away, calling it an evidence of what he described as the Gandhi-Vadra family’s deep-rooted prejudice against tribal communities.

The BJP leader also questioned Rahul’s priorities, alleging that the LoP took out time to meet people associated with George Soros in Hyderabad and engage with individuals raising anti-national slogans, but could not attend an event honouring Munda.

“Rahul Gandhi’s boycott of the event held in Parliament on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, organised to honour Bhagwan Birsa Munda, clearly demonstrates that the Congress harbours hatred towards tribal and forest-dwelling communities,” Bhandari said.

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Mentioning an earlier controversy involving Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi and President Droupadi Murmu, Bhandari also alleged that Sonia Gandhi had referred to the President, who belongs to the tribal community, as a “poor lady”.

He described Munda as a revered figure of the tribal and forest-dwelling communities and a national icon whose contribution to India’s freedom struggle continues to inspire citizens across the country.

The BJP’s remarks came amid nationwide observances of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15, marking the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid floral tributes to the tribal freedom fighter at the Parliament Complex.

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