Hashim gang sharpshooter nabbed after exchange of fire

A wanted sharpshooter linked to the notorious Hashim Baba gang and an accused in the double murder case of a man and his nephew on the day of Diwali in 2024 was arrested after an exchange of fire, the police said on Tuesday. The accused, Amir, alias Saleem, alias Tillan (34), a resident of Seelampur, was nabbed near the Metro Depot in Shastri Park on the night of June 8.

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Based on specific intelligence, a team laid a trap near the Metro Depot. Around 10:48 pm, the police spotted the suspect and signalled him to stop. Instead of surrendering, Amir allegedly opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape.

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The police said the team fired in self-defence, aiming at the accused’s legs. Despite sustaining a bullet injury, Amir allegedly tried to flee but was overpowered and arrested.

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A semi-automatic .32 bore pistol, reportedly made in Italy, along with four live cartridges and four empty cartridge cases, were recovered from his possession. Following the encounter, a fresh case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) HGS Dhaliwal said Amir was wanted in connection with the double murder that shook Delhi’s Farsh Bazar area on October 31, 2024.

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During Diwali celebrations, Akash Sharma, alias Chotu, and his nephew Rishabh Sharma were shot outside their residence. Both succumbed to their injuries, while Akash’s son Krish Sharma sustained gunshot wounds. The attack, captured on CCTV cameras and widely circulated on social media, had triggered widespread public concern.

The Special CP mentioned the killings were the result of a criminal conspiracy involving notorious shooter Anil, alias Sonu Matka, and his associates. The probe revealed that the attack stemmed from gang rivalry, personal enmity and financial disputes involving Akash Sharma and associates of the Hashim Baba gang. Amir and Sonu Matka were identified as key accused in the case along with a juvenile.

The police said the murders triggered a violent cycle of retaliation among rival criminal groups operating in East Delhi. During subsequent investigation, it emerged that Sachin Golu, a close associate of Akash Sharma, allegedly plotted revenge for the killings. In December 2024, businessman Sunil Jain was shot dead in Farsh Bazar.

Investigators alleged that Jain was not the intended target and was killed due to mistaken identity while the assailants were searching for someone linked to the conspiracy behind Akash Sharma’s murder.