DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Hassle-free parking: Delhi Traffic Police goes digital ahead of Independence Day

Hassle-free parking: Delhi Traffic Police goes digital ahead of Independence Day

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Delhi Traffic Police has gone digital to make parking and traffic movement easier for visitors attending the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort on August 15.

Advertisement

As part of a citizen-centric technology initiative, the Delhi Traffic Police has collaborated with Google Maps and Mappls to digitally map designated parking locations around the Red Fort. The initiative aims to help visitors and dignitaries reach their allotted parking areas without unnecessary vehicular movement.

Advertisement

Seven designated parking locations in the vicinity of the Red Fort have been mapped on Google Maps. For Mappls users, QR codes have also been generated for each parking location, allowing commuters to scan the code and navigate directly to the designated parking area.

Advertisement

The Delhi Traffic Police has shared the parking-related information through its official X handle ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Officials said the technology-based initiative is aimed at improving traffic management during one of the capital’s biggest annual events while making navigation more convenient for the public. By integrating digital maps, location technology and navigation platforms, commuters can plan their journey and reach designated parking areas more efficiently.

Advertisement

The move comes as Delhi prepares for heightened traffic restrictions and security arrangements around the Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations.

The Delhi Traffic Police said the initiative reflects its broader efforts to use technology to improve public convenience and traffic management during major events.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts