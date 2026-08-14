Hassle-free parking: Delhi Traffic Police goes digital ahead of Independence Day

The Delhi Traffic Police has gone digital to make parking and traffic movement easier for visitors attending the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort on August 15.

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As part of a citizen-centric technology initiative, the Delhi Traffic Police has collaborated with Google Maps and Mappls to digitally map designated parking locations around the Red Fort. The initiative aims to help visitors and dignitaries reach their allotted parking areas without unnecessary vehicular movement.

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Seven designated parking locations in the vicinity of the Red Fort have been mapped on Google Maps. For Mappls users, QR codes have also been generated for each parking location, allowing commuters to scan the code and navigate directly to the designated parking area.

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The Delhi Traffic Police has shared the parking-related information through its official X handle ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Officials said the technology-based initiative is aimed at improving traffic management during one of the capital’s biggest annual events while making navigation more convenient for the public. By integrating digital maps, location technology and navigation platforms, commuters can plan their journey and reach designated parking areas more efficiently.

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The move comes as Delhi prepares for heightened traffic restrictions and security arrangements around the Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations.

The Delhi Traffic Police said the initiative reflects its broader efforts to use technology to improve public convenience and traffic management during major events.