Have ample evidence to nail Kejriwal: ED on his bail plea

New Delhi, June 7

The Enforcement Directorate asserted before a Delhi court on Friday it had “ample evidence” to link Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to “grave” economic offences, as it opposed his application for regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Court rejects Bibhav’s bail plea A Delhi sessions court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, saying there was an apprehension about the accused influencing witnesses, if released. Kumar has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the CM’s official residence. Kumar had moved the court for bail for a second time.

The Central probe agency told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja that it was in possession of several incriminating evidences against Kejriwal.

The judge posted the matter for June 14 for further arguments on the application.

“There is ample evidence on record to link the applicant to the commission of the offence of money laundering, and his release on bail would adversely affect further investigation to unearth the deep-rooted multi-layered conspiracy,” the ED claimed.

“He is involved in grave economic offences,” it alleged.

The court had on Sunday sent Kejriwal to judicial custody in the case. The judge had passed the order after he was produced before the court through video conference after surrendering before Tihar central

jail authorities.

