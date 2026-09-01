Have global outlook but stay rooted in culture: President Murmu to NIFT graduates

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged graduating students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to adopt a global outlook while remaining firmly connected to India’s roots and cultural values, saying fashion technology could play a significant role in expanding the country’s footprint globally.

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Addressing the combined convocation ceremony of 18 NIFT campuses in New Delhi, the President said the textile and apparel sector was not merely part of India’s cultural heritage but also a source of livelihood for millions.

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She said traditional artisans needed greater support and guidance so that younger generations could continue the profession with pride and confidence. Murmu welcomed initiatives such as NIFT’s ‘Craft Cluster Initiative’, under which artisans and weavers are being introduced to modern techniques and connected with markets.

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The President also stressed the need to make sustainability central to the growth of the fashion and textile industry. She urged the graduates to create world-class products and brands while ensuring that they were environmentally friendly.

Emphasising the use of locally available raw materials, Murmu said textile remnants should not simply be discarded as waste but could be transformed to create new utility and value. She noted that sustainability and social responsibility had been given importance in NIFT’s strategic plan and expressed confidence that the institute would further promote circular economy practices in the textile and apparel sector.