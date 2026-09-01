DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Have global outlook but stay rooted in culture: President Murmu to NIFT graduates

Have global outlook but stay rooted in culture: President Murmu to NIFT graduates

Prez attends combined convocation ceremony of 18 NIFT campuses in New Delhi

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu with students during the convocation ceremony in New Delhi.
Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged graduating students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to adopt a global outlook while remaining firmly connected to India’s roots and cultural values, saying fashion technology could play a significant role in expanding the country’s footprint globally.

Advertisement

Addressing the combined convocation ceremony of 18 NIFT campuses in New Delhi, the President said the textile and apparel sector was not merely part of India’s cultural heritage but also a source of livelihood for millions.

Advertisement

She said traditional artisans needed greater support and guidance so that younger generations could continue the profession with pride and confidence. Murmu welcomed initiatives such as NIFT’s ‘Craft Cluster Initiative’, under which artisans and weavers are being introduced to modern techniques and connected with markets.

Advertisement

The President also stressed the need to make sustainability central to the growth of the fashion and textile industry. She urged the graduates to create world-class products and brands while ensuring that they were environmentally friendly.

Emphasising the use of locally available raw materials, Murmu said textile remnants should not simply be discarded as waste but could be transformed to create new utility and value. She noted that sustainability and social responsibility had been given importance in NIFT’s strategic plan and expressed confidence that the institute would further promote circular economy practices in the textile and apparel sector.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts