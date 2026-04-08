‘Have something to say? We are listening’: Delhi LG Taranjit Sandhu to locals

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has encouraged residents of the National Capital to actively share their concerns and grievances through the ‘LG Listening Post’ platform, aimed at strengthening citizen-centric governance and ensuring timely redressal.

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Taking to social media platform X, the Lieutenant Governor said, “Residents of Delhi are encouraged to share their grievances through the LG Listening Post platform. Your voice matters, and we are committed to listening with sensitivity and responding with care.”

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The initiative is designed to create a direct communication channel between citizens and the administration, enabling authorities to respond more efficiently to public issues.

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According to the post, residents can submit their complaints and concerns through multiple channels, including the official website, mobile application, and email. The LG also shared details for accessing the platform, directing citizens to visit the official website (or send their grievances via email at [lggc.delhi@nic.in] for prompt action.

The ‘LG Listening Post’ is part of ongoing efforts to improve governance in Delhi by making administrative systems more transparent, accessible, and responsive.