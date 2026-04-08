icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / ‘Have something to say? We are listening’: Delhi LG Taranjit Sandhu to locals

‘Have something to say? We are listening’: Delhi LG Taranjit Sandhu to locals

Sandhu urges citizens to use ‘LG Listening Post’ platform for grievance redressal

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:12 PM Apr 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Tribune file
Advertisement

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has encouraged residents of the National Capital to actively share their concerns and grievances through the ‘LG Listening Post’ platform, aimed at strengthening citizen-centric governance and ensuring timely redressal.

Advertisement

Taking to social media platform X, the Lieutenant Governor said, “Residents of Delhi are encouraged to share their grievances through the LG Listening Post platform. Your voice matters, and we are committed to listening with sensitivity and responding with care.”

Advertisement

The initiative is designed to create a direct communication channel between citizens and the administration, enabling authorities to respond more efficiently to public issues.

Advertisement

According to the post, residents can submit their complaints and concerns through multiple channels, including the official website, mobile application, and email. The LG also shared details for accessing the platform, directing citizens to visit the official website (or send their grievances via email at [lggc.delhi@nic.in] for prompt action.

The ‘LG Listening Post’ is part of ongoing efforts to improve governance in Delhi by making administrative systems more transparent, accessible, and responsive.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts