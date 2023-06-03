HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

New Delhi, June 2
In a reprieve for former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested in connection with the Delhi excise “scam”, the Delhi High Court on Friday allowed him to meet his ailing wife at his residence here on Saturday.
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to take Sisodia to his residence to meet his wife between 10 am and 5 pm.
The high court, however, made it clear that Sisodia shall neither interact with the media nor any other person, except members of his family and shall not access phone or internet.
