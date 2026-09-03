HC asks Centre, Delhi Police to formulate SOP for arrest, detention of transgender persons

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre, Delhi Police, and the Delhi Government to take appropriate steps towards formulating a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the arrest and detention of transgender persons.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notices to the authorities while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by law student Taaran Chandna. The court also asked the authorities to consider the advisory issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in May 2026 on ensuring the welfare and protection of transgender persons.

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The petitioner submitted that while the Delhi Police have standing orders governing the arrest of women and senior citizens, there is no specific protocol for transgender persons.

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According to the plea, the NHRC’s ‘Advisory for Ensuring the Welfare of Transgender Persons, 2.0’, issued in May, calls for a comprehensive SOP covering the arrest, detention, search, interrogation and imprisonment of transgender persons. The petitioner said no such SOP or guidelines had been formulated in Delhi.

“We call upon the Union of India, the Delhi Police and the State government to file their reply. In the meantime, we direct that the advisory issued in May 2026 shall be considered and appropriate steps as permissible in law shall be taken,” the Bench said.

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The court directed the authorities to file affidavits detailing the steps taken in compliance with the NHRC advisory and listed the matter for further hearing on November 18.

The PIL contends that a clear SOP for the arrest and personal search of transgender persons is necessary to safeguard their constitutional rights to bodily integrity, dignity, equality and non-discrimination.

The plea cited the arrest of three transgender persons by the Delhi Police in May 2025 as an example of the problems arising from the absence of clear guidelines. It alleged that despite one of them having female genital anatomy and another possessing a valid Certificate of Identity, all three were personally searched by a male police officer without any inquiry into their gender identity, seeking self-declaration or obtaining consent.