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Home / Delhi / HC asks Delhi Govt to reimburse scribe Rs 11.83L for wife’s treatment

HC asks Delhi Govt to reimburse scribe Rs 11.83L for wife’s treatment

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:15 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The conversion of government hospitals into dedicated Covid-19 facilities cannot be a ground to deny medical reimbursement to patients forced to seek treatment elsewhere, the Delhi High Court has ruled while directing the Delhi Government to pay Rs 11.83 lakh to a journalist for his wife’s treatment at private hospitals during the pandemic.

The court set aside the Health Department’s rejection of journalist Ravinder Gupta’s reimbursement claim and directed the government to release the amount within eight weeks. The dispute arose from his wife’s treatment in August 2021, when she required urgent surgery but the necessary facility was unavailable at a government hospital.

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On August 4, 2021, GB Pant Hospital referred her to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She subsequently received care at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital.

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Gupta, a journalist recognised by the Delhi government, sought reimbursement under the Delhi Press Reporters and Medical Assistance Rules, 1955. He relied on Rule 7, which provides for treatment of recognised journalists and their family members at empanelled private hospitals in emergency situations.

However, the Health Department rejected his claim through an order dated July 21, 2025, holding that the surgery did not qualify as an emergency under the rules. The government also argued that the provision for private treatment reimbursement applied when government hospitals were affected by strikes, and not in the circumstances of this case.

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Rejecting this distinction, a Bench of Justice Amit Mahajan held that converting government hospitals into dedicated Covid-19 facilities could similarly make regular medical services unavailable to patients requiring other treatment.

The court held that the government could not deny reimbursement when the diversion of public hospital resources compelled a patient to seek treatment at a private facility. The court consequently quashed the rejection order and directed reimbursement of the remaining claimed expenditure of Rs 11.83 lakh.

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