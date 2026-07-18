DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / HC asks police to respond on Sharjeel’s bail plea in UAPA case

HC asks police to respond on Sharjeel’s bail plea in UAPA case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi High Court. File
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi Police to respond to a plea filed by student activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots, seeking bail.

Advertisement

A Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Vikas Mahajan issued a notice on Imam’s appeal challenging the trial court’s July 4 decision rejecting his second regular bail application. The court posted the case for hearing on August 27.

Advertisement

Imam was arrested on August 25, 2020, and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Advertisement

On July 4, the trial court dismissed the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Imam holding that it was bound by the Supreme Court’s January order, which had put a couple of conditions on the same.

The Supreme Court, on January 05, 2026, had rejected the bail pleas of the two and had expressly directed that the applicants could renew their bail requests only after the protected witnesses in the case were examined or upon the expiry of one year from January 5, 2026, whichever was earlier.

Advertisement

In a common order for both Imam and Khalid, who are languishing in jail for over five years under charges of UAPA, the trial court held it had “no option” but to follow the Supreme Court’s directions.

Opposing the applications, the prosecution submitted that the Supreme Court had already rejected the bail pleas of both applicants in January 5, 2026, and that Khalid’s review petition had subsequently been dismissed on April 16, 2026. It argued that there had been no substantial change in circumstances justifying reconsideration of bail.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts