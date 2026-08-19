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Home / Delhi / HC denies bail to Red Fort car bomb blast accused

HC denies bail to Red Fort car bomb blast accused

The NIA arrested Wani, a Kashmiri accused of being an “active co-conspirator”, in November 2025

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:20 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a default bail plea filed by Jasir Bilal Wani, an alleged co-conspirator in the Red Fort bombing case.
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A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan dismissed Wani's appeal challenging a March 30 trial court order rejecting his plea seeking default bail.

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“It is held that the accused is not entitled after 90 days. The appeal is liable to be dismissed,” the Bench said.

An accused becomes entitled to default bail if the investigating agency fails to file a chargesheet within the stipulated time.

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The NIA arrested Wani, a Kashmiri accused of being an “active co-conspirator”, in November 2025.

The agency has alleged that Jasir provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets.

It has claimed that he worked closely with suicide bomber Umar-un- Nabi in planning the Red Fort blast.

A Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort at 6.52 pm on November 10, 2025, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

Nabi was identified as the suicide bomber behind the fatal explosion.

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