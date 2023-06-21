HC directs assault accused to plant trees

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

Closing a criminal case over an altercation that took place on Holi in 2017, the Delhi High Court (HC) has asked the accused persons to plant 10 trees each in the vicinity of their residence and look after them for 10 years.

Settlement arrived at The FIR was registered for attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal intimidation on Holi in 2017. The HC quashed the FIR as both parties had arrived at a settlement.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, in a recent order on a petition by the accused persons, quashed the FIR after the parties arrived at a settlement and said he did “not see any fruitful purpose” in allowing the case to proceed any further. However, considering that judicial and police time had been wasted, the petitioners should do some social good, he said.

“The police machinery has been put in motion on account of the acts of commission and omission on behalf of the parties and useful time of the police which could have been utilised for important matters has been misdirected towards this case. The petitioners are stated to be belonging to poor strata of society. Hence, I refrain from imposing costs on the petitioners,” he said.

The FIR was registered for attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal intimidation. The FIR stated there was an altercation on the day of Holi in 2017, during which one of the alleged victims in the case was hit on the head with a stick. During the pendency of the proceedings, the parties settled the dispute and the alleged victims said they did not wish to prosecute the FIR any further and wanted to put a quietus to the entire matter.

The petitioners also regretted their action and undertook to never repeat the same in future. In view of the compromise, the court noted there was no reason to prolong the proceedings and it was a fit case for quashing the FIR.