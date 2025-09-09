HC directs Delhi Police to probe sewadar’s killing inside temple

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to investigate an incident in which a sewadar was allegedly “brutally killed” within the precincts of the Kalkaji Temple on the evening of August 29.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued the notice on a petition filed by the deceased’s brother and two eyewitnesses, who have sought transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and protection of their lives. The court has directed the Delhi Police to file its status report and listed the matter for September 19.

“In the interim, the respondents are directed to conduct the investigations, in accordance with the provisions of the BNSS, 2023,” the court said.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Section 103(1) and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, at the Kalkaji police station. The petitioners have urged that the statements of the two eyewitnesses be recorded before the magistrate at the earliest, claiming that “there have been reports of threatening of other witnesses by the police authorities.”

According to the plea, “Considering the total failure on part of the Delhi Police to maintain the law and other situation in the temple, a prayer to restrain the Delhi Police from the precincts of Kalkaji Mandir and further to transfer the responsibility of ensuring law and order and safety of the individuals be given to the CRPF, which is a proven professional agency.”

The petition also alleges that despite reports of 8-9 arrests in the case, the conduct of the police “while dealing with the witnesses is unreasonable, suggesting towards favouring the accused persons by making the case weaker.” It further contends that the police have been “completely uncooperative” and have not provided the FIR copy to the deceased’s brother.

“That the incident is an eye-opener not only towards the harsh realities of spoilt youth but also a proof of complete recklessness on part of the police authorities. The police authorities, it seems, are only concerned about taking benefits from the temple, from monetary to securing special ones for their near and dear ones. But when it comes to ensuring public safety, which is a task assigned to the police under the Delhi Police Act, 1978, it strangely failed,” the plea states.

A direction has also been sought for the CBI to seize and secure CCTV footage of the relevant duration when the incident occurred, from cameras installed inside the temple premises.