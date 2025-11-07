DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / HC directs police to address ex-DUSU prez's plea for protection

HC directs police to address ex-DUSU prez's plea for protection

Petitioner claims having received threat from infamous Rohit Godara gang

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the police to expedite the request for protection made by former president of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Ronak Khatri, who claims having received a threat from the infamous Rohit Godara gang.

Advertisement

In a plea before the court, Khatri said he had received threat messages from a Ukraine-registered phone number and the sender of the messages, who claimed to be an infamous gangster, demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill him if the amount was not paid.

Advertisement

Justice Ravinder Dudeja said it was the duty of the State to protect the life of all its citizens and that the court was expected to further the constitutional protection of citizens.

Advertisement

“Since the petitioner perceives a threat to his life, the DCP, Outer North, as well as the DCP, Special Cell, are directed to expedite the request made by the petitioner for police protection,” the court said.

It added that the beat constable and the station house officer concerned should be counselled to immediately attend to any call made by Khatri. The court further asked the beat constable to regularly visit the petitioner for the next two weeks to ensure his well-being.

Advertisement

During the hearing, Delhi Police’s standing counsel Sanjay Lao told the court that Khatri’s application for security had been forwarded to the DCP (Special Cell), who would assess the threat perception and take a call.

Khatri, represented in the court by advocates Shaurya Vikram and Obhirup Ghosh, claimed that the threat messages were sent by a person associated with the Rohit Godara gang, which is allegedly involved in multiple criminal cases.

According to Khatri’s plea, despite the serious threat to his life, only limited protection was provided to him on September 29, which was not static in nature and did not include continuous deployment of police at his residence.

The protection was withdrawn the next day and the petitioner was informed that a threat assessment would be conducted by the cops.

Since then, he has repeatedly approached the police, seeking reinstatement of the protection for himself and his family. However, despite several representations, no response has been received, the plea says.

Khatri was the president of the DUSU last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts