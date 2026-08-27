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Home / Delhi / HC issues notice to Delhi Govt, Centre, AIIMS

HC issues notice to Delhi Govt, Centre, AIIMS

Petition seeks uninterrupted treatment for ACAN gene mutation in child

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:25 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Delhi Government, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, the Centre and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on a petition seeking immediate and uninterrupted medical treatment of eight-year-old Nayan Mishra, who suffers from a growth disorder linked to ACAN gene mutation.

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Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed that the matter be listed for disposal on September 25.

The petition, filed through advocates Ashok Aggarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, seeks continued growth hormone treatment for the child, citing his fundamental rights. Doctors have advised Nayan to undergo growth hormone injections for the condition.

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According to the petition, the prescribed treatment has been repeatedly interrupted. AIIMS estimated the cost of three years’ of treatment at around Rs 9 lakh, which the child’s financially weak parents are unable to afford. The child was also present in court during the hearing.

Nayan was born on October 21, 2017, and was first taken to Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya in November 2022. He was referred to AIIMS in July 2024, where genetic testing was conducted and growth hormone therapy was recommended. He received his first dose on October 11, 2024.

However, the treatment was interrupted several times, with the child receiving his last injection on July 27, 2026, after which the treatment was discontinued.

The child’s father had sought financial assistance from the Bihar Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund and the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. A legal notice was also sent to the authorities on August 19, but no response was received, the petition stated.

The plea alleges violation of the child’s rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution and seeks directions to ensure his uninterrupted treatment.

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