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Home / Delhi / HC issues notice to Delhi Police on Tahir Hussain's plea against conviction in IB officer murder case

HC issues notice to Delhi Police on Tahir Hussain's plea against conviction in IB officer murder case

Karkardooma court had on July 13, nearly six years after the incident, convicted Hussain and four co-accused in the case

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:24 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. File Photo
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The Delhi High Court issued notice to the Delhi Police on an appeal moved by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with his conviction in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

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The HC has sought a response from the Delhi Police and listed the appeal for hearing on December 2, along with other connected appeals. The Bench has also called for Hussain's nominal roll from the jail authorities.

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Sharma was killed in the Dayal Pur area during the northeast Delhi riots in February 2020.

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A Karkardooma court had on July 13, nearly six years after the incident, convicted Hussain and four co-accused -- Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas -- in the case. On July 31, the court sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Hussain has challenged the conviction before the High Court.

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On July 13, nearly six years after the incident, the court convicted Hussain, Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas. Hussain was convicted under Sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 153A (promoting enmity) and 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC, read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly).

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