HC judge ‘loses’ pet, vents ire on cops; recants on demand for suspension

PTI

New Delhi, July 22

A former Delhi High Court judge got furious and demanded the suspension of the security staff posted at his official residence after he “lost” his pet dog who ventured out of the open gates due to the “callousness” of the sentries.

Justice Gaurang Kanth, however, recanted on his demand later and said he wanted no action against the security personnel. He had written a letter to a top city police official seeking suspension of security personnel posted at his residence for their alleged lapse of not locking the gates of his bungalow leading to the loss of his pet dog, Delhi police officials said on Saturday.

It was not known whether the dog got lost in the city’s traffic mayhem or was crushed under a vehicle.

Justice Kanth was recently transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

"I am writing this letter with a lot of pain and anguish. Due to lack of devotion and incompetence on the part of the officers providing security at my official bungalow, I have lost my pet dog.

"In spite of repeatedly telling them to keep the door locked, the security officials deputed at my residence have failed to comply with my directions. Such dereliction of duty and incompetence needs immediate attention as the same can cause grave danger to my life and liberty," he said in the letter to Delhi Police.

He requested Delhi police to immediately suspend the officers, as their conduct was unbecoming of government servants, and carry out a thorough investigation.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said Kanth wrote the letter to them last month. Kanth, however, later informed them that he does not want any action against the policemen.