HC judge recuses from hearing pleas on suspension of social media a/cs

New Delhi, August 1
A judge of the Delhi HC on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a batch of petitions challenging suspension and deletion of accounts by social media platforms.
Justice Subramonium Prasad said petitioner lawyer Sanjay Hegde was a “good friend” of his and that the pleas be listed before some other Bench. The court fixed the matter for further hearing before another judge on August 7. The HC is seized of seven petitions by several account holders challenging the suspension and deletion of their accounts by social media platforms, including Twitter.
Twitter has been accused of following double standards where Hindu sentiments are allowed to be ridden roughshod over and sentiments of other communities are treated with kid gloves.
