DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi High Court orders release of Murugesan Manivannan

Delhi High Court orders release of Murugesan Manivannan

Wanted in alleged illegal import of 840 radiated tortoises from Thailand

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:57 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi High Court. File
Advertisement
The Delhi High Court has ordered the release of Murugesan Manivannan and discharged him from extradition proceedings after the Centre decided not to extradite him to Thailand and referred the case to the CBI for prosecution under Indian law.Justice Madhu Jain, in an order dated September 9, 2026, held that Manivannan could not continue to remain in custody under an extradition committal order once the government had categorically stated that he would not be extradited.

Manivannan is wanted in Thailand in connection with the alleged importation of 840 radiated tortoises. On January 6, 2026, the Patiala House Court had ordered his extradition to Thailand under the Extradition Act.

Advertisement

During the proceedings before the High Court, the Centre submitted that Manivannan was not being extradited and that the matter had, instead, been referred to the CBI for prosecution in India.

Advertisement

“In view of the categorical stand of the respondent that the petitioner is not being extradited to Thailand and that the matter has instead been referred to the CBI for local prosecution in India, the continued detention of the petitioner pursuant to the extradition committal order cannot be sustained,” the court said.

The High Court accordingly set aside the basis for his continued detention and directed that he be released, unless his custody was required in connection with any other case.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts