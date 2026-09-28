Delhi High Court orders release of Murugesan Manivannan

Manivannan is wanted in Thailand in connection with the alleged importation of 840 radiated tortoises. On January 6, 2026, the Patiala House Court had ordered his extradition to Thailand under the Extradition Act.

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During the proceedings before the High Court, the Centre submitted that Manivannan was not being extradited and that the matter had, instead, been referred to the CBI for prosecution in India.

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“In view of the categorical stand of the respondent that the petitioner is not being extradited to Thailand and that the matter has instead been referred to the CBI for local prosecution in India, the continued detention of the petitioner pursuant to the extradition committal order cannot be sustained,” the court said.

The High Court accordingly set aside the basis for his continued detention and directed that he be released, unless his custody was required in connection with any other case.