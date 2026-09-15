HC questions plea claiming people may still be under Satya Niketan debris

The plea, which also raised questions over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s subsequent demolition of an adjoining building, was mentioned for urgent hearing before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

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But the Bench was not persuaded by the claimed urgency. “What is your source of information that there are people below the debris? How do you know?” Chief Justice Upadhyaya asked the petitioner’s counsel.

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According to the petitioner, the MCD demolished a building adjoining the collapsed structure without first clearing the debris at the site. On that basis, the plea sought to raise apprehension that some people could still be trapped underneath.

The court, however, questioned what material supported such a serious assertion and indicated that the authorities would ordinarily have undertaken a technical assessment before deciding to demolish the adjoining structure. “They must have conducted some type of technical audit before deciding to demolish,” the Bench observed.

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When the petitioner pressed for an urgent listing, the court asked why immediate intervention was required and directed him to file the petition through the regular process. “File it, it will be auto listed tomorrow. What is so urgent?” the Chief Justice remarked.

The court’s questions assume significance given the gravity of the allegation that persons could remain trapped at a site where rescue and other official operations have already been undertaken.

The Satya Niketan building, located close to the DU’s South Campus, collapsed on September 6 while repair work was on. The premises were being used as paying guest accommodation for male students.

The tragedy has triggered wider proceedings before the HC over the safety of the PG accommodation around the university and the availability of hostels for students.

In a separate public interest litigation, the HC is considering a demand for Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those killed, along with a structural audit of the PG accommodations and hostels.

Another PIL pending before the court seeks directions to ensure hostel facilities in every college affiliated with Delhi University.