DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / HC questions plea claiming people may still be under Satya Niketan debris

HC questions plea claiming people may still be under Satya Niketan debris

The plea, which also raised questions over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s subsequent demolition of an adjoining building, was mentioned for urgent hearing before a Division Bench

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Delhi High Court.
Advertisement
The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned the basis of an urgent plea claiming that people could still be trapped under the debris of the Satya Niketan PG building near Delhi University’s South Campus, which collapsed on September 6, killing seven persons, asking the petitioner to disclose the source of such information.

The plea, which also raised questions over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s subsequent demolition of an adjoining building, was mentioned for urgent hearing before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

Advertisement

But the Bench was not persuaded by the claimed urgency. “What is your source of information that there are people below the debris? How do you know?” Chief Justice Upadhyaya asked the petitioner’s counsel.

Advertisement

According to the petitioner, the MCD demolished a building adjoining the collapsed structure without first clearing the debris at the site. On that basis, the plea sought to raise apprehension that some people could still be trapped underneath.

The court, however, questioned what material supported such a serious assertion and indicated that the authorities would ordinarily have undertaken a technical assessment before deciding to demolish the adjoining structure. “They must have conducted some type of technical audit before deciding to demolish,” the Bench observed.

Advertisement

When the petitioner pressed for an urgent listing, the court asked why immediate intervention was required and directed him to file the petition through the regular process. “File it, it will be auto listed tomorrow. What is so urgent?” the Chief Justice remarked.

The court’s questions assume significance given the gravity of the allegation that persons could remain trapped at a site where rescue and other official operations have already been undertaken.

The Satya Niketan building, located close to the DU’s South Campus, collapsed on September 6 while repair work was on. The premises were being used as paying guest accommodation for male students.

The tragedy has triggered wider proceedings before the HC over the safety of the PG accommodation around the university and the availability of hostels for students.

In a separate public interest litigation, the HC is considering a demand for Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those killed, along with a structural audit of the PG accommodations and hostels.

Another PIL pending before the court seeks directions to ensure hostel facilities in every college affiliated with Delhi University.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts