Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / HC seeks ED response on Al Falah chairman’s plea to visit cancer-hit wife

HC seeks ED response on Al Falah chairman’s plea to visit cancer-hit wife

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:31 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Al Falah University. File
Advertisement

The legal battle over the custody of Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui has taken a humanitarian turn, with the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) response to his request for temporary release to attend to his wife, who is suffering from stage IV ovarian cancer.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice to the ED and directed it to verify the medical documents submitted by Siddiqui and inform the court on Friday. The matter was listed for November 6 in view of the urgency expressed by his counsel.

Advertisement

Siddiqui, who is facing two money laundering cases, has sought interim bail for a week on medical and humanitarian grounds. His counsel told the court that his wife was due for her next cycle of chemotherapy on November 10 and that Siddiqui needed to consult doctors regarding her further treatment.

Advertisement

Alternatively, he sought custody parole, under which a prisoner is escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit. The ED opposed the interim bail, arguing that Siddiqui was a flight risk. The court will consider the agency’s response after verification of the medical records.

This is not the first time Siddiqui has sought relief on similar grounds. In July, the high court had declined to grant him interim bail but allowed him to meet his wife on custody parole on three dates.

Advertisement

Siddiqui was arrested on November 18, 2025, in a money laundering case linked to alleged generation of illicit funds through fees collected by his Faridabad-based educational institution. The ED's investigation followed two Delhi Police Crime Branch FIRs alleging that the university misrepresented its NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to students and parents.

The agency has alleged that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and diverted student fee collections for personal use.

He was subsequently arrested in another money laundering case concerning the alleged fraudulent acquisition of land worth Rs 45 crore in Delhi.

The university has also come under scrutiny in a white-collar terror investigation. Two doctors linked to it were arrested, while another doctor, Umar-un-Nabi, associated with its hospital, was identified as the suicide bomber in the November 10, 2025, blast outside the Red Fort that killed 15 people.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts