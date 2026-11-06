HC seeks ED response on Al Falah chairman’s plea to visit cancer-hit wife

The legal battle over the custody of Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui has taken a humanitarian turn, with the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) response to his request for temporary release to attend to his wife, who is suffering from stage IV ovarian cancer.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice to the ED and directed it to verify the medical documents submitted by Siddiqui and inform the court on Friday. The matter was listed for November 6 in view of the urgency expressed by his counsel.

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Siddiqui, who is facing two money laundering cases, has sought interim bail for a week on medical and humanitarian grounds. His counsel told the court that his wife was due for her next cycle of chemotherapy on November 10 and that Siddiqui needed to consult doctors regarding her further treatment.

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Alternatively, he sought custody parole, under which a prisoner is escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit. The ED opposed the interim bail, arguing that Siddiqui was a flight risk. The court will consider the agency’s response after verification of the medical records.

This is not the first time Siddiqui has sought relief on similar grounds. In July, the high court had declined to grant him interim bail but allowed him to meet his wife on custody parole on three dates.

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Siddiqui was arrested on November 18, 2025, in a money laundering case linked to alleged generation of illicit funds through fees collected by his Faridabad-based educational institution. The ED's investigation followed two Delhi Police Crime Branch FIRs alleging that the university misrepresented its NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to students and parents.

The agency has alleged that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and diverted student fee collections for personal use.

He was subsequently arrested in another money laundering case concerning the alleged fraudulent acquisition of land worth Rs 45 crore in Delhi.

The university has also come under scrutiny in a white-collar terror investigation. Two doctors linked to it were arrested, while another doctor, Umar-un-Nabi, associated with its hospital, was identified as the suicide bomber in the November 10, 2025, blast outside the Red Fort that killed 15 people.