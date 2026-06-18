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Home / Delhi / HC seeks ED response on Siddiqui’s bail plea in Al Falah money laundering case

HC seeks ED response on Siddiqui’s bail plea in Al Falah money laundering case

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:08 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court. File
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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a status report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an interim bail plea filed by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in the Al Falah Trust-linked money laundering case.

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The plea comes after a trial court earlier rejected his request for temporary relief sought on medical grounds relating to his wife’s cancer treatment.

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Justice Madhu Jain issued notice to the ED and listed the matter for hearing on June 24. The court directed the ED to file a status report before the next hearing.

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On June 9, the Saket District Court dismissed two applications filed by Siddiqui seeking interim bail on the grounds of his wife’s illness.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan held that the applications lacked merit in view of the prevailing circumstances.

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