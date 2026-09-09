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Home / Delhi / HC seeks WFI stand on Vinesh Phogat’s plea to participate in World Championship trials

HC seeks WFI stand on Vinesh Phogat’s plea to participate in World Championship trials

Wrestler seeks stay on September 7 WFI circular prescribing eligibility criteria for September 14 trials

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:48 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during the Asian Games trials in New Delhi. Tribune file
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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on a plea by grappler Vinesh Phogat seeking permission to participate in the women's selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Championships.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asked the counsel for WFI to get instructions on the issue and listed the application for hearing on Thursday.

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Phogat, in her application filed in a pending petition, also sought a stay on the operation and implementation of a September 7 circular issued by the WFI prescribing the eligibility criteria for the selection trials which are scheduled for September 14 at Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

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The fresh application was filed in the main petition in which the wrestler has sought formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave.

In the application, she has sought a stay on the circular as it excludes her from participating in the selection trials for the championship scheduled to be held at Astana, Kazakhstan from October 24 to November 1.

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The WFI circular provides for women's trial in six Olympic weight categories. Phogat contended that the latest selection framework creates a closed pathway by making eligibility dependent on participation and performance in specified qualifying competitions.

The plea said the circular places Phogat in a position where she is excluded not because she has been assessed and found wanting on sporting merit, but because was unable to participate in the particular competitions selected by WFI as gateways to the present selection trials.

It said the framework contains no mechanism to account for an athlete who was unable to participate in the prescribed competitions for maternity-related reasons.

On September 1, the high court sought response of WFI and the Centre on Phogat's plea seeking formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave. It was listed for further hearing on November 18.

In the petition, she has sought directions for formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning from maternity, transparent and objectively verifiable selection and nomination processes, and an alternative mechanism for athletes disadvantaged by maternity-related absence.

She also sought her consideration for competitions for which she is otherwise eligible, and a definite and time-bound domestic competition calendar.

Phogat, who became a mother in July 2025, said upon resuming her wrestling career after childbirth, she was made to re-enter the competitive pathway without any accommodation for the period she was unable to compete due to maternity.

The wrestler has also filed another petition seeking quashing of two show-cause notices issued to her by WFI and disciplinary proceedings initiated against her.

WFI's counsel had said they kept the hearing twice but "there has been no show" and a final opportunity has been given and the hearing is on September 2.

In the plea, Phogat said that the two notices issued to her on May 9 and June 17 are part of a continuing pattern of arbitrary and mala fide action by WFI, obstructing her return to competitive wrestling after maternity.

It contended that WFI acted against her despite the International Testing Agency having cleared her to compete from January 1, 2026. However, WFI adopted an eligibility framework which effectively excluded Phogat from the selection process and immediately issued the first show cause notice alleging anti-doping/ whereabouts violations, the plea said.

She said the show-cause notices and consequential proceedings constitute a continuing impediment to her return to elite competition and have the potential to prejudice her eligibility, nomination and participation in forthcoming competitions.

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